Pretoria - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Saturday called for strict observance of all road rules following the deadly crash on the N1 freeway in Pretoria, which claimed at least seven lives.
"We encourage all road users not only to observe, but also to obey all the rules of the road and ensure they behave responsibly at all times. Roads are a shared space that all users must utilise responsibly. Road safety is also everyone’s responsibility, without exception. It starts with you,” said Mbalula.
The accident happened between the Pumulani Plaza and Wallmansthal in the Hammanskraal area on Friday.
Seven people were killed and three were critically injured in the multiple vehicle crash. The accident is believed to have been caused by heavy smoke from veld fires in the area.
South Africa has recently experienced a spate of road crashes that have claimed numerous lives in different provinces in the past few weeks.
Mbalula on Saturday extended "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the seven people who lost their lives, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.