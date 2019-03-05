Pretoria - Incredible Happenings Church leader, self-proclaimed Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng on Tuesday, went to the Tshwane Events Centre, rented by the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, seeking recourse on the fake "gone to heaven" miracle. Mboro said Bushiri's lieutenants were behind the 2016 campaign in a bid to tarnish his name.

"The reason I came here publicly is that this thing [the fake miracle] is in the media. He confirmed last year, on [the South African Broadcasting Corporation] SABC that Kelvin [Sulugwe] was running his public relations, and he did that and he fired him immediately. He [Bushiri] apologised," said Mboro at the ECG grounds.

"He offered an apology. It was in Sunday World, it was on SABC but many media houses didn't receive it, and chose to ignore it. After what happened at Pastor [Alph] Lukau's church, where I went and approached him [after the resurrection "miracle"], people are saying how does Prophet Mboro condemn the fake resurrection, yet he is also scamming people. Then I felt that let us, my brother [Bushiri] Major One, publicly, do the same thing you did [the apology]."

Mboro said in 2016, the ECG officials initiated an intense campaign to tarnish his name, through the creation of fake Facebook accounts, purporting that he claimed that he went to heaven, took selfies there, saw Jesus with a sexy Xhosa woman, and when he came back, he sold pictures for R5 000.

"I know the media has put it in different ways, that I am attacking Bushiri. There is no fight here. I have a relationship with the brother. I want him to come, as I have supported him publicly. I expect him to do the same and we carry on with our relationship, and that's it. I will find it from him if there is a war."

Mboro insisted that he had never claimed to have visited heaven.

