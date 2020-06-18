MDB staff to get tested after colleague tests positive for coronavirus

Durban - Employees at the Municipal Demarcation Board will have to undergo testing and have been asked to self-isolate after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement issued on Thursday, the DMB said their offices were temporarily closed after the colleague's diagnosis was made known to management. The DMB said whilst necessary health and safety protocols are being implemented, employees have been requested to get tested and self-quarantine. MDB CEO Muthotho Sigidi said they will continue to operate with employees working from home. "To this end, members of the public are encouraged to continue to submit their written proposals - Batch2 Municipalities - on how their wards should be configured by not later than July 31, 2020," Sigidi said.

“We would like to wish the employee a speedy recovery. Given the size of the staff complement at the MDB, we have requested all employees to get tested and self-isolate. During the decontamination of the offices, all employees will be working from home until further notice," he added.

Sigidi said the MDBs top priority is to provide support to the employee who tested positive.

"Necessary precautions to combat the spread of the virus are being effected to ensure the well-being and safety of all employees. All stakeholders are encouraged to continue to observe the lock-down regulations," he said.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Department headquarters in Pretoria was closed after a general worker tested positive for Covid-19, the department said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said seven officials had come into contact with the infected person.

"All the colleagues are being provided with psychotherapy and support. The seven officials have also been advised to self-isolate as they were not showing any symptoms," the department said.

The building was being disinfected and officials were expected back on Tuesday.