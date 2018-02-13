JOHANNESBURG - The matter of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was postponed again by the South Gauteng High Court after his legal team wrote to the Directorate for priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) requesting documents which they believe support their argument that their client was targeted as part of a conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Advocate Ike Motloung, for Mdluli, argued that there was an article written by the Sunday Times in October 2017 which stated that Colonel Peter Viljoen submitted a report to Colonel Kobus Roelefse about his investigations concerning project Libambe Lingashoni (Hold up the sun).

Mdluli and his lawyer have always maintained that the project was targeted at him as part of a conspiracy by high-ranking officers who wanted to oust him from being a national police commissioner.

Motloung said he wanted to see the documents which were submitted to Viljoen to support his argument.

Viljoen and Roelefse were part of the team which investigated Mdluli on his criminal charges.

The matter was postponed to February 27 to allow the Hawks and NPA to respond to Motloung's request.

Motloung also requested that the State provide him with recording of witnesses who were previously called to testify.

He said it was unfair that the State was refusing to provide him with the audio recordings, having only handed over one.

The recordings were obtained after the State conducted interviews with the witnesses prior to them testifying in court.

Motloung said it was important for them to know what was said during those interviews.

Mdluli appeared with his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi. They face charges of intimidation, kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. They have pleaded not guilty.

The pair are on trial for allegedly intimidating, kidnapping and assaulting Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was shot dead in 1999.

A charge of murder against Mdluli and Mthunzi was withdrawn and nobody has since been charged with the murder.

In January, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula relieved Mdluli from his duties.

Mdluli had been on suspension for the past six years, earning millions in monthly salary and bonuses.

African News Agency/ANA