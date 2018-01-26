Johannesburg - The Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Education Panyaza Lesufi expressed his disappointment and disgust on Friday after pictures made the rounds on social media allegedly involving a school principal in a compromised position with pupils in his office.

"Our enquiry revealed that, the said principal resigned in October 2017; and as such his last day was 15 January 2018. It must be noted that he is no longer in the employment of the department; however we will report him to the South African Council of Educators (SACE) to be struck of the roll with immediate effect," the Gauteng department of education (GDE) said in a statement.

"Our Psycho-Social Unit will visit the school on Monday, 29 January 2018, to conduct necessary intervention. The team will provide counselling to all affected learners and assist parents to interact with police accordingly."

The GDE has appealed to pupils, educators and parents to cooperate with all officials sent to the school for necessary intervention into the matter.

"The department has a zero-tolerance stance on allegations of sexual assault and has never hesitated to act. We strongly condemn any acts of sexual misconduct in schools and encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell, for fear of victimisation."

The department said they were ready to support all pupils and parents. They said that in cases reported to the department, it would act in a manner to safeguard learners and to take action against any person at schools interfering with the rights of children and their parents.

African News Agency/ANA