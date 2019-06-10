Alex Demolitions, residents of Alexandra picking up whats left of their homes after their homes were demolished. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile opened a case of crimen injuria against Mandisa Mashego, the provincial leader of the EFF and her party. Last week, Mashego claimed that Maile, his brother Mike and others had squandered money allegedly meant for Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Mashego was addressing Alexandra residents following the demolition of their houses by the City of Joburg that were built on illegally occupied land in Sejwetla.

After laying the charges at Alexandra Police Station on Monday, Maile said that Mashego made her claims without a shred of evidence. He said he had agreed with members of his family that none of them will do business with any state entity or department under his political watch or leadership.

"Her accusations were not only about hogging news headlines, but to cast aspersions on my character, integrity and standing in society," he said.

Maile also said he has decided to sue Mashego for defamation of character on the basis that her insinuations have compromised his standing and reputation in society.

"Her well calculated malicious and inflammatory allegations might fuel community anger and undermine the safety of myself and extended family," Maile said.

He said taking legal action against Mashego was no by any means a tactic to suppress or intimidate her.

"But it is to use a competent court of law to clear my name from any allegations of wrong doing and expose her odious lies".

Mashego was not available for comment as she was locked in an all-day meeting of the party's Gauteng caucus.