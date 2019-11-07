The Gauteng MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.Picture:ANA

PRETORIA - Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko on Thursday expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of a 47-year-old woman and her two children in Soweto, allegedly by the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend. The three deceased were reported missing at Moroka Police Station in Johannesburg by family members on November 1.

"The gruesome killings of women and children has become a regular occurrence in our society and it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The gruesome murder of these innocent souls is disheartening. The abuse and killing of women and children should never happen. Men are supposed to be protectors of women and children as well as providers in their families," said Mazibuko.

"I wish to applaud the activism demonstrated by the community members in working with the police to ensure that the suspect is arrested. Fighting crime is a collective responsibility. I further want to call upon the criminal justice system to expedite this case and ensure that the law is applied accordingly and a harsh sentence is handed down."

Mazibuko said her “thoughts and prayers are with the deceased family during these trying times”.