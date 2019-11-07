The Gauteng MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.Picture:ANA

PRETORIA - Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko on Thursday expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of a 47-year-old woman and her two children in Soweto, allegedly by the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend.

The three deceased were reported missing at Moroka Police Station in Johannesburg by family members on November 1.

"The gruesome killings of women and children has become a regular occurrence in our society and it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The gruesome murder of these innocent souls is disheartening. The abuse and killing of women and children should never happen. Men are supposed to be protectors of women and children as well as providers in their families," said Mazibuko.

"I wish to applaud the activism demonstrated by the community members in working with the police to ensure that the suspect is arrested. Fighting crime is a collective responsibility. I further want to call upon the criminal justice system to expedite this case and ensure that the law is applied accordingly and a harsh sentence is handed down."

Mazibuko said her “thoughts and prayers are with the deceased family during these trying times”.

The trio’s remains were found in different parts of Soweto after an intensive search by the police including in their home in Jabavu. 

The woman’s body was found in Zondi, near Jabulani hostel, while the bodies of her two children were discovered at Mofolo Park in Soweto.    

“The incident happens a few weeks before the country observes the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. This latest occurrence is one of the many gender-based violence related incidents the province has experienced in recent times,” said Mazibuko.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Wednesday after community members handed him over to the police. The suspect is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

