MEC Faith Mazibuko. File picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has called on Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko to strengthen the fight against gang-related crime, as communities "are at risk and lawlessness is the order of the day". Sophiatown, Reiger Park, and Eldorado Park had seen a spike in gang-related crimes during the 2019/2020 financial year, DA Gauteng MPL Lebo More said on Sunday.

This was revealed by Mazibuko in a written reply to DA questions tabled in the Gauteng provincial legislature, More said.

According to Mazibuko, the Gauteng anti-gang task team was established at the end of the 2018/19 financial year. A total of 43 cases related to gangsterism had been reported since its inception.

This clearly indicated that gang-related crimes were also a serious problem facing communities. Fighting gang-related crime should not only happen once a year, but should rather be the focus of ongoing crime fighting activity by the South African Police Service (SAPS). This should include local patrols as well as having an extensive local intelligence network.