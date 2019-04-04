Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Carletonville - Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza will visit a West Rand creche where an employee was caught beating several children. Earlier, three videos began circulating on social media showing a woman repeatedly strike the children in three separate incidents supposedly as punishment.

In one harrowing video, the woman is seen spanking a child as the child is seen cleaning a table.

In another more disturbing video, what appears to be the same woman is seen striking a little boy and pulling him by his clothes as she cleans the carpet.

The videos have since sparked massive outrage and calls for action to be taken against the errant employee.

The police confirmed that the woman has since been arrested after a colleague opened a case against her and appeared in court on March 28 where she was remanded in custody.

The Gauteng Social Development Department confirmed the MEC was on her way to the creche in the wake of the incident.

Reactions meanwhile, continue pouring in on social media as parents raced to fetch their children from the centre.