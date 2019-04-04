Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Carletonville - Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza will visit a West Rand creche where an employee was caught beating several children. Earlier, three videos began circulating on social media showing a woman repeatedly strike the children in three separate incidents supposedly as punishment.

In one harrowing video, the woman is seen spanking a child as the child is seen cleaning a table.

In another more disturbing video, what appears to be the same woman is seen striking a little boy and pulling him by his clothes as she cleans the carpet.

The videos have since sparked massive outrage and calls for action to be taken against the errant employee.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the Gauteng Provincial head office confirmed that the police have arrested a suspect linked to the video clip depicting assault at a nursery school.

“Police can confirm that a 40-year-old woman was arrested a week ago and subsequently appeared on the 28 March 2019 in the Oberholzer Court in Carletonville, on a charge of assaulting a minor,” Peters said

“The woman is due back in court on 7 May 2019 after she was released on bail, while further investigations are underway by the police,” she added

Peter further said the police management have condemned the incident and the continued irresponsible circulation of the video clips on social media.

The Gauteng Social Development Department confirmed the MEC was on her way to the creche in the wake of the incident.

Reactions meanwhile, continue pouring in on social media as parents raced to fetch their children from the centre.