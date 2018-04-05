Pretoria - Gauteng Social Development member of the executive council (MEC) Nandi Mayathula-Khoza on Friday expressed concern over the alleged abuse of elderly people in Eersterust, east of Pretoria.

She said whilst she was studying a report produced by the Tshwane Region of the department, she was planning a visit at the centre to consult with all stakeholders in order get to the bottom of the problems at the facility.

The MEC said it was concerning that an abuse of the elderly was reported at the place where they should feel safe.

“I am deeply worried about the persistent reports of abuse of the elderly at this centre where they should be taken care of. The abuse of the elderly is one of the social ills that should not be tolerated in families and communities. As government we are doing all possible to ensure that no elderly are abused and those who do are held accountable,” she said.

“We have laws such as the Older Persons Act No 13 of 2006 which emphasises the rights and protection of Older Persons, the development of the Protocol on Elder Abuse and the adoption of the South African Older Persons’ Charter demonstrates the commitment by the South African Government to the welfare of Older Persons. We are also keeping an eye on financial exploitation of the older persons.”

Mayathula-Khoza said in 2014 the Gauteng Government developed the Anti-Elder Abuse Strategy to intensify programme for prevention and protection of Older Persons.

