Meet the Gauteng cop committed to ending gender-based violence, one conviction at a time

DURBAN – Sergeant Abram Kgosana is making it his career goal to put away as many domestic violence perpetrators as he can. To date, the 38-year-old specialist detective at the Temba SAPS FCS unit, has secured at least 16 life sentences and an additional 279 years in prison for seven serial rapists who were terrorising women, children and vulnerable groups in the areas of Temba, Soshanguve and Winterveld.

On a daily basis, detectives in these specialised units are charged with the responsibility of putting perpetrators of crimes against women, children and vulnerable groups behind bars. They work tirelessly in investigating, tracing and arresting sexual predators. They are also instrumental in investigating gender-based-violence (GBV) related cases. Rape survivor, Nthabiseng Khoza, was one of the many women assisted by Kgosana. The 26-year-old woman was raped in 2016 by serial rapist, Benjamin Bapela.

“I will forever be grateful to detectives like Sergeant Kgosana,” she said. She said Sergeant Kgosana gave her the willpower to wake up each day and survive.

RAPE survivor, Nthabiseng Khoza, was one of the many women assisted by Kgosana. Picture: SAPS “I had already given up and wasn’t sure if my attacker would ever go to jail. Throughout the case, Sergeant Kgosana was very supportive and kept me updated on progress of the case. I would like to say thank you to Sergeant Kgosana for all that he did for me and all the other women,” she said. Kgosana urged people to be careful at all times.