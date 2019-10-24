Cape Town - South Africans' fingers may be getting tired from refreshing their timeline feeds as memes flood the internet following the official resignation of Mmusi Maimane from the DA.
On Thursday morning Maimane announced his resignation from all party structures on Twitter. This followed his decision to step down as leader of the DA on Wednesday.
He had initially indicated he would stay on as DA leader in Parliament until the end of the year.
Both Maimane and federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned from their positions in the DA on Wednesday after a marathon meeting in Bruma, east of Johannesburg.
This followed the weekend meeting of the federal council where Helen Zille was elected to replace James Selfe as the chairperson of the party's federal council.