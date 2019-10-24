Memes flood social media after Mmusi Maimane's resignation from DA









Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation from all party structures on Twitter. This followed his decision to step down as leader of the DA on Wednesday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency Cape Town - South Africans' fingers may be getting tired from refreshing their timeline feeds as memes flood the internet following the official resignation of Mmusi Maimane from the DA. On Thursday morning Maimane announced his resignation from all party structures on Twitter. This followed his decision to step down as leader of the DA on Wednesday. He had initially indicated he would stay on as DA leader in Parliament until the end of the year. Both Maimane and federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned from their positions in the DA on Wednesday after a marathon meeting in Bruma, east of Johannesburg. This followed the weekend meeting of the federal council where Helen Zille was elected to replace James Selfe as the chairperson of the party's federal council.

Herman Mashaba, the outgoing mayor of the City of Joburg, was the first to go. He had previously said he was going to resign if Zille was elected into the party’s influential position.

Social media has been a non-stop source of memes and comments following the news of exits from the DA.

Outside the DA for Mmusi. pic.twitter.com/xq2MCZdJEm — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 24, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Mmusi Maimane has been asked to return the wife. #MmusiResigns pic.twitter.com/KeDkmy45Sl — King_lwazi (@king_lwazi) October 24, 2019

I'm struggling to summon these sympathies. I can't.



Mmusi defeat and heartbreak is that of a man who had played all his moves, and came out short. You saw it the day Herman resigned. He saw his last move resign, and he was shattered.



I can't. Maybe ngomso. Not today. — Redemption's Song (@Amore_Oya) October 24, 2019

Mmusi will forever remain the president of The Republic of South Africa.

.but please note that the "p" is silent #MmusiGoingAwaySong #MmusiMaimane #MmusiResigns pic.twitter.com/4Q60AehXCV — umZulu phaqa (@Maximum_RSA) October 24, 2019

#MmusiMaimane #MmusiResigns



Mmusi Maimane’s guardian angel in the corner listening to him crying in the shower: pic.twitter.com/aDP1Z8Z3gk — shut the f*** up sometimes (@sibusimaseko) October 23, 2019

Its a healthy sign to see Politicians resign for what they believe in,but the collapse of a strong opposition is bad,what is needed are strong oppositions,absolute power corrupts. #MmusiMaimane #Maimane #MmusiGoingAwaySong #MmusiResigns — Mbongeni Ndlovu (@mboendlov) October 23, 2019

Helen Zille is to The DA was Jacob Zuma was to the ANC. #MmusiMaimane #Mmusi #MmusiResigns pic.twitter.com/zPJVublsBz — Tumelo Motata (@23ianstyne) October 23, 2019

The destructionnof the DA is what we signed up for 💙 #MmusiResigns pic.twitter.com/wVLMVQjOzh — 🐾Principal Thobakgale🐾 (@_nkemelo_23) October 23, 2019

We are still gonna see mass exodus from DA and Parliament across racial lines because even white people in the DA who are anti-racism are fed up with racism of other white people in the DA. pic.twitter.com/Qecns0aivI — Dimakatso Makisto Mokwena (@SelfieRunnerZA) October 24, 2019

Lmaoooo the drama? Y’all really thought Mmusi was running the show? REALLY???? All these years ?😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/BwlQNGwWxb — 🥀 (@Sinovuyo_) October 24, 2019

Mmusi's resignation does not come as a surprise to me. When are we black people ever going to learn that these MFs never loved us? pic.twitter.com/LSpM3CHVuW — Tlou Seopa (@TlouEffect) October 24, 2019

Helen Zille doing press tomorrow, telling us about how she personally put the ink in the printer that printed the newspapers which broke the news of the murder of Steve Biko to the world, detracting from the DA’s mess:pic.twitter.com/5wIO2UCNoY — HOT GIRL SNE (@MyLifeAsSne) October 23, 2019

I don’t know why Helen’s speech reminds me of Scar’s after killing Mufasa. #MmusiMaimane — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) October 23, 2019