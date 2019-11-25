JOHANNESBURG - The hashtag #MenAreTrash was trending again on Monday following the news that yet another South African woman was brutally raped and murdered.
This came as South Africans prepared to observe 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. As reported earlier on Monday, Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana, from the Capricorn TVET College, was found dead on Sunday in a room that she was renting. She had been raped and stabbed 52 times.
"We have become a generation of self-destruction, a generation that live like animals. I'm lost for words for what happened to this dearest soul,” said one of Ramabulana’s lecturers, Stephen Mashitisho, on Facebook.
"I'm a man to start with, one that used to say that not all men are trash, but the label suit us until we stand together and come up with solutions to put an end to this horrific acts.”
While many Twitter users were confused as to why #MenAreTrash was trending again, many used the platform to express their anger at the ongoing brutal violence against women. “Go say that to Precious Ramabulana, a$$#@ole” said one user in response to one of the many who responded to the trend with “here we go again”.