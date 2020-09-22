Metro cop helps deliver baby as woman goes into labour on Joburg pavement

Johannesburg – A woman who was in labour while walking to a police station to wait for an ambulance gave birth to a healthy baby boy on the side of the road, thanks to a metro police officer who had to act as a midwife. It was before midnight last week Thursday when an Integrated Intelligent Operations Command Centre (IIOC) camera operator alerted Joburg Metro Officer Rose Sithole about a pregnant woman on the streets and it looked like she was about to go into labour. IIOC operators monitor cameras in the city. The woman, the operator said, was on Henry Nxumalo Street in the CBD, near the Johannesburg Central Police Station. Sithole and her colleague rushed to the scene to find a 30-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her partner, about to give birth right on the street.

While attending to the woman, Sithole asked a colleague to rush into the police station and borrow a blanket.

However, when the colleague returned, he found a the baby, a boy, had already been born and mother and child were doing well.

Rose Sithole, who has been a Joburg metro police officer for 13 years, helped deliver a baby on the side of the road. Picture: Supplied.

Sithole, who has been a metro police officer for 13 years, said it was her first time delivering a baby.

She said the woman and her partner were on their way to Johannesburg Police Station Central to wait for the ambulance when the woman went into labour on the street.

“It was very cold and I was very scared (when I was helping deliver the baby). I started praying that God help me save the innocent soul.

“Police officers inside the station were not aware of what was going on until my colleague went in and asked them for a blanket,“ she said.

Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Wayne Minnaar said an ambulance later arrived and took the mother to a clinic to be assessed.

He said they were doing well and had since been discharged.

