Metro cop killed while attempting to fend off looters

JOHANNESBURG: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer Meshack Mahlangu, aged 50, was tragically killed by violent looters, at the newly built Sam Ntuli Mall in Katlehong. About 19 people have been killed in Gauteng alone, including officer Mahlangu.

Mahlangu, who had worked at the Metro Police Department for 12 years, was killed when scores of looters forced their way to gain entry to the mall, shooting at law enforcement personnel who stood in their way. He died while being rushed to the hospital South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in Gauteng expressed shock and devastation at the loss of the officer. Samwu Gauteng provincial secretary Bafana Zungu said they are sending their heartfelt condolences to Mahlangu’s family, friends and colleagues.

“It is very unfortunate that an officer has died in the line of duty, while assisting to restore law and order. We call on all our members in law enforcement that, in executing their duties during this unrest, they should do so with great caution, as the situation remains volatile in the province. We further call for calm from residents and all stakeholders involved,” said Zungu. Zungu said, as Samwu, they have proactively approached the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) on the need for municipalities to put in place interventions that should be taken, to ensure the health and safety of employees during the unrest that has started in KZN, then spread to Gauteng, and seems to be spreading to other provinces. “We urge all municipalities to abide by advisory circular 04/2021 which, among other things, advises municipalities to regularly communicate with employees about security risks and guides employees accordingly. More importantly, and where applicable, municipalities are urged to advise workers to remain at home,” said Zungu