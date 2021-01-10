Metro cops pounce on outlet and confiscate R1m worth of alcohol

Johannesburg - Metro Police have arrested a liquor outlet owner after he allegedly tried to bribe cops with R40 000 after being busted for selling alcohol illegally. The JMPD said this came after metro police stopped two vehicles which were found to be loaded with alcohol. “The occupants were questioned and they led officers to a liquor outlet at Fox Street between Hans and Gus Streets in Jeppestown where they had bought the alcohol,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said. The police found vehicles lined up, apparently waiting to buy alcohol from the outlet. “All those vehicles left the scene. Officers approached the manager and told him what had occurred. The manager called his son. When the son arrived he offered members of the SAPS Tactical Reaction a R40 000 bribe. They were both apprehended immediately,” Fihla said.

This comes as the provincial government and metros in the province are working with law agencies to enforce lockdown regulations, including through roadblocks and stop-and-search operations throughout the province.

Under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol is prohibited.

Fihla said the JMPD had also confiscated alcohol from the outlet and arrested those who were nabbed for buying it.

The alcohol is estimated to be worth about R1 million.

“Five suspects were arrested and detained at Jeppe SAPS. Four suspects were arrested for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act by selling, dispensing and transporting liquor,” Fihla said.

While other suspects are facing a R3 000 charge for transporting liquor in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, the outlet owner is set to face a number of charges, including for bribery.

Political Bureau