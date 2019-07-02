File image/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail Gauteng has said that there were no injuries reported when its train 0304 derailed at Angelo train station near Boksburg in Ekurhuleni at approximately 4:20am on Tuesday morning. "Gauteng Metrorail would like to confirm that a train derailed at Angelo train station. The train was travelling towards Springs. Currently there are no injuries reported," Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said.

Mofokeng said that trains are affected on the Springs-Johannesburg and Daveyton-Johannesburg routes as both lines remain closed until the relevant department conducts assessment and declares the line safe.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause to our loyal commuters," she said.

JHB - #MetroRail NO TRAINS on the Springs and Daveyton lines due to a train derailment incident — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 2, 2019

JHB - #MetroRail DISRUPTION to train services on the Springs and Daveyton lines due to an earlier derailment incident — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 2, 2019

African News Agency