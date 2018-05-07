Metrorail train on fire between Bosmont and Marausburg train stations in Johannesburg. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - A metrorail train traveling between Randfontein and Johannesburg caught fire on Tuesday evening, the Gauteng department of roads and transport said.

"The train caught fire between Bosmont and Maraisburg Station at approximately 6.10pm this evening. Two train coaches are completely burnt as a result of a faulty cable that sparked the fire.

The estimated cost of the damage is R4.5m," the department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and all commuters that were on board the train were evacuated. Work was underway to clear the scene.

"Metrorail management sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused and assures commuters that their safety remains a priority whilst within its operational environment."

African News Agency/ANA