Johannesburg - The reports that an arrest had been made over the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are “fake news”, according to the police.



National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “No, that’s fake news. It’s not true. If there is a significant development in the case, we will make the announcement.”





Social media was abuzz on Monday with claims Longwe Twala, son of music mogul Chicco Twala, was arrested over the murder of the deceased. Meyiwa’s girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandile and their mother allegedly knew Twala was the killer.





“People mustn’t be consumed by this fake news,” said Naidoo.





Meyiwa was shot during a robbery at the Khumalo family’s house in Vosloorus. He was with Khumalo, her sister Zandile, their mother, Khumalo’s two children, Longwe Twala and friend Tumelo Madlala. Last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele vowed the SAPS would crack the Meyiwa case “before Christmas” this year.





"I’m putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that Senzo Meyiwa matter is going to be resolved in the not very distant future. Definitely, it will be before Christmas. Even before Easter, that matter will have to be resolved,” Cele said on eNCA.





