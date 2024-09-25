Midrand apartment fire: Woman’s body discovered under pile of rubble and collapsed roof

The body of a woman has been found inside the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand which was gutted by a massive inferno on Heritage Day. In an update on Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson for the City of Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) Xolile Khumalo said the lifeless body was covered under rubble inside the doomed residential complex which used to be an office park.

“The EMS search and rescue team has recovered a body of a female in Broadwalk Urban Village. The body was submerged under rubble and the roof that had collapsed during the fire incidents,” said Khumalo. “The complex’s security has shared information that this is where the fire initially begun yesterday (Tuesday) night. EMS would like to pass heartfelt condolences to the family.” Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS Earlier on Wednesday, IOL reported that many of the Midrand residents who escaped from the inferno, which gutted the Broadwalk Urban Village residential complex on Heritage Day, were milling around the area seeking answers.

Many of the residents were in pyjamas and gowns – the only clothes they had. Firefighters received the distress call around 9pm and rushed to the scene. Some of the residents who spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning said they only managed to save their vehicles, while others escaped only with mobile phones.

“I was cooking, it was around 8.30pm when I heard the alarm. We normally hear this alarm but the security would go to that particular room if there is anything happening and try to minimise the situation. But yesterday it was a different scenario because everyone was screaming outside the passage,” said one resident who spoke to the news channel. “I managed to go back to my room and switch off my stove. There was no time for me to take my work laptop and also my personal laptops, they are all in there (including) my TV and everything. The only thing I managed to save was my car. I managed to go the basement and take off in my car.” He said the vehicle is only one of the few possessions he has left.

Fire engulfed the Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand, leaving some residents injured on Heritage Day. Picture: Joburg EMS Another resident, a woman also said she only managed to save her vehicle by driving it out during the fire. She said besides the gown she was wearing, she had no other clothes. Another resident of the complex said he and his partner only managed to flee with their mobile phones. The residents complained that even though they were offered decent accommodation last night, they did not get updates on the way forward. The residents allege that the fire started in one apartment, and when security went to knock at the entrance, there was no response.