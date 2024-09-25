Midrand Blaze: Complex residents moved to hotels

Residents of Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand have been moved to hotels in the area after a fire broke out and burnt their complex down on Tuesday night.

Broadwalk Urban Village complex was engulfed in flames, with some residents sustaining injuries while trying to escape. Although there were no fatalities, some residents were taken to nearby clinics and hospitals.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo said the complex consists of 130 units/apartments that were destroyed by the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, Khumalo said the second floor of the residential complex was engulfed by the inferno. Residents watched in disbelief as roofs on the second floor caved in, sending sparks flying. The underground parking that housed the residents’ vehicles was intact.