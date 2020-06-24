Midrand police arrest three suspects in BMW with cloned number plates

Johannesburg - Police in Gauteng arrested three suspects who were found in a BMW with cloned number plates in Midrand.

Police said the suspects were also found in possession of unlicensed firearms and were foiled ahead of an alleged robbery at the Glen Austin and President Park areas.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon.

“Police received information about a gang that was going to commit a robbery around Glen Austin and President Park.

“The police kept close observation in the area and noticed the suspects changing the number plates in a BMW that matched the description given,” said Masondo.