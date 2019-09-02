Two trucks were set alight at 2am this morning in Alamein road, near Nagel Park Montclair. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance on Monday called for a joint operation by the police, military and intelligence structures to tackle what it termed "violent lawlessness" across South Africa and protect the country's logistics sectors. DA MP Andrew Whitfield said he would ask police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to activate the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to intervene to curb violence, protect infrastructure and prevent further damage to the economy arising out of events such as looting, attacks on foreign nationals and the torching of trucks in an ongoing labour protest.

"To maintain law and order, which is a key requirement for stability and therefore economic growth, we need a co-ordinated approach to actively monitor and rapidly respond and end any violence or disturbances which could cause destruction of property, a loss of life, or further harm South Africa’s economy," Whitfield said.

"The Natjoints is empowered to coordinate all security and law enforcement operations throughout the country and is therefore well placed to first anticipate and if necessary, to respond timeously to incidents of criminality and disorder when they occur. Activating the Natjoints is in the best interest of the safety and economy of South Africa and her people."

Whitfield said the part fortnight has seen highways blocked, 20 trucks burnt and a driver die of injuries sustained when his truck was petrol bombed near Touws River in the Western Cape.

He said an attack on the transport of goods was an attack on the economy.

South African truck drivers have embarked on a nationwide strike in protest at foreign drivers allegedly taking away their jobs. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Sunday distanced itself from the strike called for Monday, saying it was unclear who had called it.

