Pretoria - The department of military veterans on Friday said it was deeply concerned after receiving information that there were some military veterans planning to undertake "an illegal march" to its offices in Pretoria next week.

"The department acknowledges and respects the constitutional rights of the military veterans to raise their issues with the department regarding the benefits the department provides, as well as related services. However the department urges the military veterans to do so in line with the laws of the country and to use the channels which have been established for this purpose," spokesperson Mbulelo Musi said in a statement.

"The department is in constant engagement with South African National Military Veterans Association (SANMVA) and its affiliates to find seamless mechanism to provide the 11 benefits outlined in the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011."

Musi said currently the department was working hard to process more than 11 000 applications for both basic and higher education support benefit for the academic year 2018, working with SANMVA and its affiliates.

"The department therefore urges the military veterans and their dependents to desist from engaging in illegal protests and to work with the Department and their associations in finding lasting solutions to resolve the matters at hand," said Musi.

"The department is currently working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the safety of staff as well as the property will not be endangered."

African News Agency/ANA

Like us on Facebook