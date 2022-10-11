Minister Blade Nzimande doth protest too much

Independent Media refutes Minister Nzimande’s statement regarding the report on corruption at the National Skills Fund. Independent Media has read the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande’s statement regarding our publishing of facts from a report on fraud at the National Skills Fund.

We refute his statement in its entirety and stand by our article on the matter written by Mzilikazi Wa Afrika and published in the Sunday Independent on 9 October and IOL.co.za on Tuesday 11 October 2022. The only “enemies” are those that would withhold the truth from the people of South Africa. Members of the public have a right to know what is going on and who is responsible for the misuse of public monies.

This is especially true given it is their hard-earned taxes that have funded the people elected to have oversight over who they appoint to these positions and who are tasked with safeguarding the current and future welfare and prosperity of our country. Given that all role-players and affected parties had already been engaged prior to the report being submitted to Parliament, it stands to reason that the public have a right to be informed – and as soon as possible. We wonder, when precisely, the Minister had it in mind to reveal the truth of the rot in this department?

The Minister’s unfortunate comments regarding Independent Media are tantamount to bully-boy tactics. It is also absolutely shocking that Minister Nzimande's attack on us comes in the wake of another minister's attempt to silence us. It speaks volumes of the onslaught against media freedom in our country.

