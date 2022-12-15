Minister Lindiwe Zulu holding breakfast meeting with ‘rehabilitated’ sex workers

Pretoria - With the possible decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa, Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu and chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board, Asanda Luwaca, will this morning host a breakfast meeting with rehabilitated sex workers from a Johannesburg shelter. Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said her department strongly advocates for the decriminalisation of sex work because the current criminalisation poses countless challenges against interventions that can be designed for sex workers.

“The criminalisation of the trade is associated with the on-going human rights violations and inadequate access to social justice which covers the distribution of wealth, opportunities, and privileges within a society,” said Oliphant. “The criminalisation further compromises sex workers’ access to sexual and reproductive health services, which can be realised through co-operation from various social partners including sex workers, government, lawmakers, civil society, developmental partners, and the public.” The breakfast meeting will be hosted at the Houghton Hotel, in Gauteng.

“The breakfast seeks to appreciate the role of shelters which play an important role of providing shelter and support to victims of gender-based violence,” said Oliphant. “Shelters, assist with addressing the magnitude and high prevalence of GBVF; serve as places of safety for victims of gender-based violence.” The Department of Social Development is responsible for 349 shelters across the country, which include White Doors and Khuseleka Care Centres.

In the current financial year, an amount of R178 million has been allocated for the provision of support services in these shelters. “The department is responsible for the implementation of Pillar 4 of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on gender-based violence and femicide which focuses on the provision and strengthening of an integrated community and institutional response, care, support and healing to GBVF survivors and their families,” said Oliphant. The Cabinet has approved the publishing of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences and Related Matters, Amendment Bill of 2022, for public comment. Members of the public have to make contributions on the matter, to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, on or before 31 January 2023.

