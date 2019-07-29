Angry Tshwane municipal workers block intersections with buses as part of their salary increase protest. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula condemned the blocking of roads in Pretoria by municipal workers on Monday, which saw traffic grind to a halt in the South African capital. Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said while the minister supports workers' right to strike, they should not infringe on the rights of others.

"Minister Mbalula has urged bus drivers to respect the rights of other road users, to discuss their grievances with the municipality and to desist from blockading roads," Paine said.

"The City of Tshwane is not only an administrative capital of the country, but it's also a critical economic hub so a shutdown of this nature not only undermines the rights of other road users to go to work and go about their daily lives but it also has the potential to deal quite a severe blow to our economy that can ill afford such disruptions."

Workers are demanding an 18% pay hike.

African News Agency (ANA)