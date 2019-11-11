Miss SA 2019 launches national costume campaign with love letters from South African men. Picture:Supplied

Johannesburg - Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, on Monday said she has launched the #HeForShe campaign for men to stand together with women and to create a gender-equal world. "I am asking men to write love letters to the women of South Africa. Those letters will be inscribed on to ribbons of fabric which will, in turn, form part of my national costume," Tunzi said.

"In what will be a first, I will literally take South Africa with me to Miss Universe; I will wear a wave of love from men in the form of love letters celebrating and honouring the women of this country."

Tunzi said she wanted to shift the perception about gender-based violence.

"Women are constantly being taught how to defend themselves against attack from men. I would like to shift the perception. I want to say that that responsibility should no longer rest on the shoulders of women alone. I want the men of our nation to stand and take a stand against gender-based violence," said Tunzi.