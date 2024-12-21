Missing toddler’s body recovered in Hartbeespoort Dam

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed the body of a toddler who went missing in the Tshwane area on Thursday, has been recovered. The two-year-old boy went missing late the afternoon in the vicinity of Elandsfontein, Tshwane on a subsidiary river leading to the Hartbeespoort Dam near the N4 Magialies Freeway.

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) activated its duty crew members at 4am to assist in the ongoing search for the toddler. “NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam swift water rescue swimmers and Strategic Rescue Unit (SRU) responded to join the SA Police Services, Police’s Water Policing and Diving Services (WPDS), Police K9 Search and Rescue, Tshwane Water Rescue and Tshwane Emergency Services conducted an extensive ongoing search operation. The family reportedly had last seen the child playing in the field in the vicinity of the river area near Hartbeespoort Dam but after failing to return home the alarm was raised,” Crewe said. He said an extensive search of the river and surrounding areas including a police helicopter that joined in on the search efforts.