The family of Thami Boipelo Mashiane received various tip-offs on her whereabouts.

Johannesburg - The missing Wits University student who had been missing since Sunday was found alive at a flat in Braamfontein, Gauteng police said on Thursday. 

Thami Mashiane, the third year BA student, went missing on Sunday morning after she was last seen leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corners of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park. 

Panic ensued when her friend contacted the 21-year-old’s parents, only to find she had not made it home. Mashiane was sighted in the Braamfontein and Hillbrow area, and had according to one witness, had been seen looking ‘confused’. 

Friends and fellow students from the Wits community had plastered posters of the young student around the Braamfontein area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters confirmed the 21-year-old had been found at a flat in Braamfontein on Thursday, around midday. 


"Police today around midday responded to information on the whereabouts of the missing 21-year old and together with her parents, found the girl at a flat in Braamfontein. At this stage, the girl is undergoing medical examination to assess whether there is/was any form of injury. 


"The outcome of the medical examination will guide the direction the investigation will take," said Peters. 

Meanwhile, since the announcement on social media that Mashiane had been found, her friends, who have been quizzed by a number of people about what had happened, have been calling on people to wait for the 21-year-old to tell her own story when she was willing to, or ready to do so.  

