Johannesburg - The missing Wits University student who had been missing since Sunday was found alive at a flat in Braamfontein, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

Thami Mashiane, the third year BA student, went missing on Sunday morning after she was last seen leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corners of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park.

Panic ensued when her friend contacted the 21-year-old’s parents, only to find she had not made it home. Mashiane was sighted in the Braamfontein and Hillbrow area, and had according to one witness, had been seen looking ‘confused’.

Friends and fellow students from the Wits community had plastered posters of the young student around the Braamfontein area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathaphelo Peters confirmed the 21-year-old had been found at a flat in Braamfontein on Thursday, around midday.





"Police today around midday responded to information on the whereabouts of the missing 21-year old and together with her parents, found the girl at a flat in Braamfontein. At this stage, the girl is undergoing medical examination to assess whether there is/was any form of injury.





"The outcome of the medical examination will guide the direction the investigation will take," said Peters.

Guys we found her. Thank you for all the retweets, you can stop retweeting the tweet. She was found around braamfontein. We don't know any further details. Please give us space to recover from this traumatic ordeal — ™ (@TheeeAnswer_) January 30, 2020

Lethabo and his boys for asking around and putting up posters.



Everyone who helped out of genuine care and concern. I am eternally grateful.



Also everyone who dmd me checking if I was okay and sending support. It helped me get through ❤️ — ™ (@TheeeAnswer_) January 30, 2020

I called her mom and heard "hey friend"



I wept. I'm sobbing. I've never felt so relieved in my life — ™ (@TheeeAnswer_) January 30, 2020

thank you for sharing and searching. thank you for helping us find her. thank you to everyone who tweeted and to all the news outlets that wrote articles! she is alive! i’m so happy!😭😭😭#findthami #helpfindthami pic.twitter.com/N6L53snsAV — king buhle. (@buhlengoma_) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, since the announcement on social media that Mashiane had been found, her friends, who have been quizzed by a number of people about what had happened, have been calling on people to wait for the 21-year-old to tell her own story when she was willing to, or ready to do so.