Missing Wits student Thami Mashiane last seen looking 'confused' in Braam, a friend said they had been told by street children. Picture: Twitter
Johannesburg - Family, friends, the Wits University community and police are frantically searching for a missing fellow student, Thami Boipelo Mashiane, who went missing on Sunday morning.  

According to a friend of the missing student, who took to Twitter to appeal for assistance in the search for the 21-year-old student, she had last been seen on Sunday morning leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corners of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park.  

The friend said she had contacted the mother and found out that Thami never arrived home after going to the university to sort out her financial aid funding. A man who saw her leaving Chartmen Court on Sunday morning, accompanied the family to the police station, where she was reported missing.

The friend said on social media that she had been to search for Thami in the Braamfontein area, and they had heard that she could have been spotted in the area looking possibly ‘confused’. 

The friend had organised a search party for the student on Wednesday, and another has been planned for Thursday. Mashiane was last seen on Sunday morning, wearing a baby blue top, a heineken cap, a denim jacket with a touch of black, black and white striped pants, with Lacoste branded flip flops. She is about 1.58m in height and has hazel/brown eyes. 

