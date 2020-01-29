Johannesburg - Family, friends, the Wits University community and police are frantically searching for a missing fellow student, Thami Boipelo Mashiane, who went missing on Sunday morning. According to a friend of the missing student, who took to Twitter to appeal for assistance in the search for the 21-year-old student, she had last been seen on Sunday morning leaving Chartmen Court, which is situated on the corners of King George and Bok Street in Joubert Park.

The friend said she had contacted the mother and found out that Thami never arrived home after going to the university to sort out her financial aid funding. A man who saw her leaving Chartmen Court on Sunday morning, accompanied the family to the police station, where she was reported missing.