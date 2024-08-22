Mister Sweets Factory workers demand sweet deal: R19,500 or no marshmallows!

Over 600 angry workers have shut down operations at Mister Sweets Factory in Germiston, demanding a monthly wage increase to R19,500. Angry workers staged a peaceful protest outside the factory on Thursday, August 22, chanting and dancing as they demonstrated.

The peaceful protest, which began on Monday, August 19, is being led by the Simunye Workers Forum, a union representing the workers. The Mister Sweets Factory, known for producing gums, jellies, marshmallows, licorice, chocolate-coated treats, and other sweets, was bought by Premier FMCG in June 2021. Sydney Moshoaliba, the co-ordinator of the protest and trade union, said that they are demanding a basic salary of R19,500 per month, along with a 15% hourly increase for those already earning that amount.

Moshoaliba told IOL News that none of the workers have a basic salary, claiming that despite doing the same job, they don't receive equal pay. “There is a huge exit and deliberate wage gap with some of the workers earning as little as R6,000 and R7,000 a month, while others doing the same jobs but get up to R20,000 a month.” According to him, although the company saw a 23.4% revenue increase to a staggering R17.9 billion last year, workers are still earning peanuts.

He said the factory’s 7% wage increase offer was an insult, and they rejected it. More than 600 workers at Mister Sweets Factory in Germiston are demanding a wage increase of R19,500 per month. Picture: Supplied Nthabiseng Nxumalo, from Katlehong, Phake section, said that she began working for the company in 2015 under a contract, and was permanently employed in 2019, as a packer. Nxumalo revealed to IOL News that she earns R6,000 per month, while others doing the same job earn more than she does.

“We are protesting because, despite the company making significant profits from our hard work, I earn R6,000 while others doing the same job are paid R7,000 or R8,000. It’s not fair,” she said. She stressed that the high cost of living makes her current salary inadequate to cover basic necessities. “The salary barely covers my expenses. I send R1,500 home to support my unemployed mother, spend R700 on rent, R1,200 on food, R780 on transport, and R500 on funeral and life insurance. I’m left with nothing and sometimes have to borrow money from loan sharks.”

Nxumalo also expressed concern about the company not paying them during their leave. “They tell you that since you won’t be working on those days, you won’t be paid at all. The treatment at this company is very poor,” she added. Another worker, Nthabiseng Chabeli, who has been a machine operator for five years, said she currently earns R7,000, while others in the same role are pocketing R11,000 and R12,000.

“We are upset because we’re all doing the same job but getting paid differently. We are demanding R19,500 per month because the company is making substantial profits. Some senior employees even mentioned that high-paying clients have returned.” In response to IOL News, Premier FMCG spokesperson Siobhan O’Sullivan said that the company had offered a 7% wage increase, however, the union rejected the offer. “Whilst this was accepted by the majority, some employees rejected the increases, demanding a R19,500 per month basic wage and a R15 per hour increase for workers earning more than R19,500.”

Addressing concerns about unequal pay, she said the company conducts regular market benchmarks to ensure their wage rates are competitive. O’Sullivan also refuted claims that workers are not being paid for leave days. “The company pays leave days in accordance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA). We are audited annually by the Department of Labour and other independent auditing bodies to ensure full compliance with employment laws and regulations,” she said.

In addition, she said that a lockout notice has been issued, which will impact employees who are participating in the strike. “About 286 employees initially participated in the strike, with some having returned to work during the course of the week. Approximately 144 employees continue to work.” She said they will persist in discussions with employees and union representatives to resolve the strike promptly.