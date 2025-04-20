MK Party distances itself from Floyd Shivambu's visit to Shepherd Bushiri's church

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has swiftly distanced itself from its Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu's recent visit to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church led by fugitive Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi. The party emphasised that Shivambu's visit was not sanctioned, endorsed, or initiated by the party leadership.

Shivambu was seen on videos and photos, that have gone viral on social media, mingling with the self proclaimed 'son of God' in Malawi and entering the church with Bushiri before he started his service on Friday. Bushiri is a wanted fugitive in South Africa after he escaped the country following his arrest. In a statement MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party upholds the rule of law and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on criminality.

“The party wishes to make it unequivocally clear that this visit was not sanctioned, endorsed or initiated by the leadership or any official structure of the MK Party. The Secretary-General undertook this visit in his personal capacity and without the mandate or knowledge of the party. "We remain firmly opposed to any association with individuals who are fugitives from justice," the party stated. "Our values are rooted in integrity, justice, and accountability, and we reject any actions that compromise the reputation and ethical standing of our movement,” Ndhlela said.

Meanwhile the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has also condemned Shivambu's conduct, describing his association with Bushiri as a blatant act of disrespect toward the country's legal system. "Mr. Shivambu's actions erode public trust in the justice system and embolden those who believe they can escape accountability," Kubayi said. "No one, regardless of status or position, is above the law. Political leaders have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law, not fraternise with fugitives,” she added.

Shivambu did not answer phone calls. The controversy surrounding Shivambu's visit comes amid a brewing leadership battle within the MK Party. Senior insiders have confirmed that one camp favors Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, while the other supports Shivambu. This division has reportedly left members confused and unsettled.

"It is a leadership battle for control and this is dividing the party," said one insider. Within the anti-Shivambu camp, there have been calls for his suspension, with a formal complaint filed by Srini Naidoo, an MK administrative employee in KwaZulu-Natal. Naidoo, in a letter, alleges Shivambu violated labor practices and bullied members of the provincial legislature. The complaint also alleges that Shivambu and his high command have indulged in luxury expenditures.