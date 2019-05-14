Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Magaliesburg - A mother and her daughter were killed in a collision on the R24 in Magaliesburg on Monday evening, Netcare 911 said in a statement. The two died people when their car collided with a bakkie on the R24 near Orient Hills.

Paramedics said that the occupants of the bakkie were not injured, while a man and another young female were treated on the scene and stabilised before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not given.

African News Agency/ANA