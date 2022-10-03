Mom and one-year-old baby pinned under heavy-duty truck in Pretoria

Durban - A mother and her one-year-old baby are in critical condition after they were pinned under a truck on the R21 in Pretoria East. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon, and the victims are assumed to be pedestrians.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, reports from the scene are that a heavy-duty truck and trailer were found to have overturned. “Closer inspection found a mother and a one-year-old baby pinned under the cab of the truck. “Both mother and child were in a critical condition, and several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise them.”

Van Reenan said both mother and baby were rapidly transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care. He said details surrounding the accident were subject to a SAPS investigation. In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident on the N1 north near the Rigel off-ramp.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival on scene, a male motorcyclist aged approximately sixty years old was found lying in the centre median with critical injuries. “Advanced Life Support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise him before a decision was made to airlift him through to a specialist facility with the assistance of the Netcare911 aero-medical helicopter.” IOL