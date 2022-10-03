Mom and one-year-old baby pinned under heavy-duty truck in Pretoria

Durban - A mother and her one-year-old baby are in critical condition after they were pinned under a truck on the R21 in Pretoria East.
The accident took place on Sunday afternoon, and the victims are assumed to be pedestrians.
According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, reports from the scene are that a heavy-duty truck and trailer were found to have overturned.
“Closer inspection found a mother and a one-year-old baby pinned under the cab of the truck.
“Both mother and child were in a critical condition, and several advanced life support intervention methods were needed to stabilise them.”
Van Reenan said both mother and baby were rapidly transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.
He said details surrounding the accident were subject to a SAPS investigation.
In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was critically injured in an accident on the N1 north near the Rigel off-ramp.
“On arrival on scene, a male motorcyclist aged approximately sixty years old was found lying in the centre median with critical injuries.
“Advanced Life Support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise him before a decision was made to airlift him through to a specialist facility with the assistance of the Netcare911 aero-medical helicopter.”
IOL