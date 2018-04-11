



The South Gauteng High Court found the mother, who cannot be named to protect the baby's identity, guilty of defeating the ends of justice, aiding a crime as well as instructing someone to commit a crime, eNCA reported.





The Meadowlands woman had initially told police and medical officials that the baby had fallen off the bed but it was later discovered that the baby's genitals had been severely damaged.





Traces of semen were also discovered but this was insufficient for the extraction of DNA.



The baby was raped two years ago.





The baby had to have emergency reconstructive surgery to her privates parts.









Teddy Bear Clinic has since welcomed the sentence handed down, saying such conduct could not be tolerated.





IOL

