Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Mom shot outside Midrand mosque recovering in hospital as police hunt her son's killers

The car in which the family were travelling came under attack. Picture: Twitter

Published 23m ago

Durban - It’s been a week since a mother and her two children were gunned down outside a mosque in Midrand and police are still looking for the perpetrators.

The 41-year-old mother sustained gunshot wounds to her head and chest and after undergoing life-saving operation, she is currently recovering in hospital.

Her nine-year-old son died moments after the attack, while the 14-year-old daughter escaped unscathed.

On Tuesday, Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, said the mother was in a stable condition in hospital recovering in a general ward.

At the time of the incident the boy was rushed to a nearby clinic where he succumbed to his injuries and the mother was airlifted to hospital.

Shortly after the incident police launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Masondo said it was reported that the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them and sped off.

Masondo said a case of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by police.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop number 0860 010 111.

IOL

