Mom's body found soon after discovering her kids died in shack blaze

Ekurhuleni – Two little girls, aged two and four, died and their older brother suffered severe, extensive burns in a shack fire in the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Saturday morning. Their devastated mother, who had allegedly been in a local shebeen at the time, was also found dead near the scene soon afterwards, a city spokesman said on Saturday. City of Ekurhuleni emergency services firefighters from Boksburg central fire station received the alarm call at 5.27am and responded to the scene, Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services (Dems) spokesman William Ntladi said. On arrival, the fire crew found members of the community frantically trying to extinguish the blaze with buckets of water. Firefighters took over and managed to extinguish the fire, he said. Following information gathered on the scene, a search was conducted and the two charred bodies of the little girls were found under the rubble.

Their elder brother, aged eight, survived after he managed to escape through the door, but sustained severe burn wounds on his face, neck, head, both arms, and both legs.

He was transported by ambulance to Tambo Memorial Hospital for further care, Ntladi said.

It was alleged that the children had been left alone overnight inside their home.

According to information obtained on the scene, "some members of the community had to look for the mother who was found in a shebeen nearby".

She was "overwhelmed" by the news she received when she arrived at her home. The devastated mother then "disappeared from the scene unnoticed (and) no one could tell of her whereabouts".

"After some time, at around 8.10am, her lifeless body was found about 60 metres away from her home by members of the community.

“’Paramedics were called (to the) scene and (she) was (also) declared deceased.

“The scene was handed over to the police for further investigations and forensic pathology officials for the removal of the bodies to an appropriate facility," Ntladi said.

African News Agency (ANA)