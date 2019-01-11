1/ The Road Traffic Management Corporation distances itself from the video that has been circulating on social media, purporting to be a road safety awareness campaign.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 11, 2019
2/ The Corporation has not commissioned any music artist or celebrity to do a road safety awareness or arrive alive campaign. The alleged incident that has gone viral on social— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 11, 2019
3/ We condemn the actions of recording a video, texting or utilising social media whilst driving. This is one of the conducts that undermines the efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities on the roads, which claims thousands of lives and costs the economy billions of rands.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 11, 2019
IOL
Guys listen has anybody been able to get ahold of @NoMoozlie ???????? I'm so scared! Please let me know If Anyone can reach her????????????— Rouge (@Rouge_Rapper) January 10, 2019
ASAP PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/dcFYGSUE1S