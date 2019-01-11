In the video the popular celebrity, who is best known by her stage name Moozlie, can be seen making an appeal for aspiring artists to sign with her label. The live feed lurches and the car windscreen can be seen shattering before the feed is abruptly cut.







Details about the accident as well as Moozlie's condition are unclear. Repeated attempts to contact her manager Sbuda Roc have been unsuccessful.





Author Jackie Phamotse, who is a friend of Moozlie's, also took to Instagram to make a tearful appeal for anyone with information on the rapper's whereabouts to come forward.





Rapper Rouge posted a similar appeal for information on Twitter.



