More 'control measures' in place following Unisa exam leak









The Unisa main campus in Pretoria. File photo by Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) PRETORIA - The University of South Africa (Unisa) said on Wednesday that it had introduced additional control measures at all examination centres after reports of papers being leaked. This is the second time this year that exam leaks have affected the distance learning institute. In the latest incident, 17 modules were compromised by being leaked just before students sit for their final examinations. Unisa has, however, insisted that its assessments can still be trusted. Unisa announced that it would stop the in-house printing of exam papers in an effort to avoid leaks.



Spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said: “While we acknowledge this challenge, we are of the firm view that the overall examination process remains reliable and intact. There were 2077 question papers being written by 298 662 students."

Ramotshela said on Monday that the institution was on the trail of an individual implicated in the leaks.

“The university wishes to assure all stakeholders that it takes this matter very seriously, and that its investigation into the leakages, conducted jointly with the police since the May/June 2019 exam, is at an advanced stage and a breakthrough in this regard should be imminent."

The university said it would continue to pay close attention to the examination sessions until the last day of writing to prevent any further leaks.

Anyone with information on the leaks is urged to contact the police or toll free Whistleblower Hotline on 0860 00 5050; or send an email to: [email protected]

