PRETORIA - The University of South Africa (Unisa) said on Wednesday that it had introduced additional control measures at all examination centres after reports of papers being leaked.
This is the second time this year that exam leaks have affected the distance learning institute.
In the latest incident, 17 modules were compromised by being leaked just before students sit for their final examinations.
Unisa has, however, insisted that its assessments can still be trusted.
Unisa announced that it would stop the in-house printing of exam papers in an effort to avoid leaks.