More Covid-19 restrictions in Gauteng? Too little, too late - health experts

Johannesburg - While Gauteng premier David Makhura considers imposing further restrictions in the province, in an effort to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, some health experts are saying they will not be enough. In the past few weeks, Gauteng has seen a sustained steady increase in Covid-19 cases and is the epicentre of the third wave, accounting for about 60% of the latest daily increase.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 36,858 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,160 new cases, which represents a 24.9% positivity rate. A further 93 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,795 to date. Read more: https://t.co/EFTmBkqEKw pic.twitter.com/OnutpYd4SF — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 21, 2021 Welcoming the military health personnel deployed to help health-care professionals in the province on Monday, Makhura said a stricter lockdown could be announced soon as the number of new cases and hospitalisations continued to soar. This afternoon we welcome the capable medical task group deployed by the @SANDF_ZA to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.



Despite being under fire, we will continue to fight the battle against #COVID19. The pandemic is out of control. Let us #StaySafe & avoid gatherings. pic.twitter.com/91ImIfW24E — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) June 21, 2021 However, health expert Dr Kgosi Letlape said Gauteng was left with only one option. “The only thing that we can resort to are the non-pharmaceutical intervention methods which have worked for us during the first and second wave. People should be behaving as if we are on level 5 because the numbers are too high,” he said.

Letlape said restrictions on social gatherings needed to be tightened. Life Healthcare group chief executive Peter Wharton-Hood said further restrictions would not improve the situation. “The infections are already in the system; a hard lockdown is not going to prevent the peak. The social consequences of a hard lockdown and the economic consequences are grave for those people who are not able to work,” he said.