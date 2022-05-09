More fake car parts valued at R500K found in Joburg

Rustenburg – The Hawks have discovered more fake car parts and accessories in Johannesburg. They said the items found were worth over R500 000.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the counterfeit parts were discovered at three businesses in Boksburg. “The Intellectual Property Rights Section attached to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and Tactical Operations Management Section (Toms), both from the Hawks head office, working together with brand protector experts from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys, executed a search-and-seizure disruptive operation. “The operation, in line with the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997, was directed at three businesses trading in the Lifestyle Centre in Boksburg on Thursday following a systematic investigation into dealing in counterfeit vehicle parts and accessories sold under the guise of genuine Ford branded products.”

Nkwalase said the search was preceded by a test purchase of products to secure a successful search warrant. This was obtained and during the search large quantities of vehicle parts and accessories bearing the Ford brand and logo were found at each of three business premises. “The goods, worth a combined value of R500 000, were seized and transported to the designated counterfeit goods depot pending the finalisation of the criminal and civil cases against the suspects. “The suspected duo, aged 25 and 29, will at a later stage be served with J175 summons to appear in court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act,” he said.

In April, a warehouse with fake car spares worth R5 million was uncovered in Tulisa Park, Johannesburg. The counterfeit parts were sold to motorists under the guise of genuine NSK products. In the Eastern Cape, also in April, Greystone Trading – represented by Himesh Parbhoo, 41 – was convicted and fined R17 000 at Gqeberha Court for contraventions of the Counterfeit Goods and Trademark Acts.

The outlet was found to be selling fake Volkswagen vehicle accessories. Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said wheels, centre cap hubs, and more than 80 VW badges and stickers – all bearing VW badges – were confiscated. The value of the seized items was estimated at just under R90 000, to the detriment of the Wolfsburg-based company in Germany.

