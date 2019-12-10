Centurion Hotel guests and staff were left stranded following the floods in the area. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - More heavy rainfall was expected in Gauteng on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said. On Monday, several motorists and residents in Centurion and Mamelodi were left stranded by flash floods caused by high levels of rainfall in the area. Two South African Air Force helicopters were used to bring dozens of stranded hotel guests and residents to safety.

"Please always be vigilant when flooding occurs. Do not cross flooded roads. As much as 20 centimetres of water can move your car," SAWS said.

The weather service said warmer and drier weather conditions were only expected towards the middle of the week.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected in North West, central and western Free State and the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday.