JOHANNESBURG - Stage two load shedding will continue over the weekend and there is also a high probability of load shedding next week, according to Eskom. Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom will carry on implementing stage two load shedding to replenish the emergency reserves used to supplement capacity during the week, the embattled state-owned power utility said in a statement.

"While the prognosis for next week indicates a likelihood of load shedding, replenishing our reserves to sufficient levels is necessary to limit the possibility and magnitude of load shedding. Eskom will provide a further update on Sunday afternoon.

"Our teams are working hard to reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns, which were at 12,455MW as at 18:00 on Friday. Critical maintenance continues to be conducted on units that are currently on planned outages. Eskom wishes to remind South Africans that there is an increased possibility of load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health," Eskom said.

Customers were advised that any additional shifts on the system may require a change in the load shedding stage. Therefore, Eskom requested customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period.