More nights in jail for man arrested for murder of VIP protection cop

Pretoria – A 37-year-old man, Innocent Slender Sibanda who was charged for the murder of a policeman has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he was remanded in custody pending investigation. Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks] Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said Sibanda has been linked to the robbery and murder of Sergeant Jan Mataboge Mohlahle who was attached to the SAPS VIP protection unit at the Union Buildings.

“It is alleged that in May this year, five unknown men robbed Sergeant Jan Mataboge Mohlahle (47) who was off duty, shot and dragged him between the streets of Shabashabeng informal settlement in Pretoria West,” said Mulamu. “The deceased was attached to the VIP Protection unit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria when he met his untimely death. His body was discovered by a passer-by allegedly two days after the incident.” Mulamu said Sibanda was arrested at the informal settlement on Saturday.

“Through intelligence-driven investigation, the Pretoria West police together with the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit for serious organised crimes , in Pretoria successfully apprehended the positively-linked Sibanda on Saturday 4 December 2021 in Shabashabeng,” she said. “He was subsequently charged with murder and appeared in court on Monday, 6th December. The outstanding suspects are sought by the police.” The case was postponed to the 13th December, 2021 for further investigation.

In August, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of a female police officer who was shot and killed in Tembisa. Sergeants Nonjabulo Mogale and Mapule Petje were inside a shop when they were attacked. Mogale was shot in the head and later succumbed to her injures. Petje escaped unharmed but both the officers’ guns were stolen by the gunmen who then fled.