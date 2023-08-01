More nights in jail for seven Gauteng cops accused of stealing R172,000 and cigarettes from a business

Seven police officers from the Ekurhuleni infrastructure unit and the Germiston crime intelligence unit at the Nigel police station have been remanded in custody when they appeared before the Nigel Magistrate’s Court. The seven are facing two counts of theft, corruption, malicious damage to property and defeating the administration of justice, according to Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana.

She identified the implicated police officers as: Siyash Rampearie, 29; Lloyed Bafana Nyamboso, 30; Neo Ashley Maboya, 25; Yingisa Wesley Mhlongo, 32; Mhlaba Lungani Ngcobo, 41; Nkoma Tervin Motupa, 29; and 38-year-old Motshusi Samuel Dipone. “It is alleged that on July 15, the seven [SA Police Service] SAPS members went to LM Café in Nigel, damaged some of the property in the shop including breaking a safe where money was kept and took an amount of R172,400 and 152 boxes of illicit, illegal cigarettes and left,” Mahanjana said. The police officers proceeded to open a case against the complainant in the matter, who is the shop owner. However, the NPA said the case was not enrolled at Nigel Magistrate’s Court due to insufficient evidence.

Mahanjana said the seven SAPS members did not complete the required SAP13 form which stipulates each items the police confiscated from the shop. “On the same day of the incident, the complainant who is the shop owner reported the matter to the police. After investigations by the Independent Police Investigations Directorate (Ipid), the seven handed themselves in to the police and are remanded in custody,” said Mahanjana. The case against the seven police officers was postponed to Monday next week for a formal bail application.