Pretoria - An estimated 12 000 murders were committed in the 2018/19 financial year, affecting about 0,07% of households in South Africa.
The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, released the Victims of Crime report on Thursday, extracted from the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS), which replaced the Victims of Crime Survey (VOCS) when that survey was expanded to include themes on governance, public safety, access to justice, and social cohesion.
The report covered incidents involving vehicle hijacking and home robbery. The victims of crime report also complemented the official crime statistics released by the police.
On his report Maluleke said all affected households reported incidences of murder to the police. He said according to the police data, "there were 32 000 murders during the same period".
"The main reason for the huge gap between GPSJS estimates of murder and police statistics is that GPSJS estimates are based on murders that are known to households. The police handles murders that may not be known to households such as murders of homeless people, immigrants, temporary visitors and gang-related murders," Maluleke said.