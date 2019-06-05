Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku visits 76-year-old Martha Marais, who was found tied to a bench and forced to lie on the floor at Mamelodi Day Hospital. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Additional staff members are expected to be fingered in the Mamelodi Day Hospital incident where a 76-year-old patient was chained to a bench in the waiting area last week. More recently, a doctor was implicated in addition to two of his colleagues, a nurse and a security guard.

They were placed on special leave pending investigations. This brings the tally to five.

Although the Health Department could not confirm it, the Pretoria News has it on good authority that another doctor was placed on special leave over the incident. According to the source, more heads are expected to roll.

The patient, Martha Marais, was tied to a bench while lying down. A video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage and prompting an investigation.

Marais was discharged on Saturday, and on Sunday, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and officials from the SA Human Rights Commission visited her to give her an update on the probe.

The department said two doctors, a nurse and a security guard had been placed on special leave for allegedly shackling Marais to a bench.

Masuku said an investigation was under way to establish why she was tied up.

Family member Virginia Keppler said Marais had numerous flashbacks about the incident.

“She was visited by a psychiatrist and a nurse as part of her healing process.”

“We’re very happy with that development and with how quick they are in resolving this matter. It also indicates that there might be more people implicated in this incident.”

Masuku said a full report would be completed in a month.

The family have also laid charges of assault against the department, and the SA Human Rights Commission is assisting the family to sue the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Public Servants Association has warned that the incident should not be seen in isolation as it was indicative of a healthcare system on the verge of collapse.

Pretoria News