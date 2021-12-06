More than 1 000 arrested across Gauteng in weekend operations

Pretoria – Over 1 000 people were rounded up by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng in various high density operations conducted across all five districts in the province. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said, among the arrested group, are two people wanted for robberies committed in the West Rand. The duo was arrested in Snake Park, Soweto.

“One suspect was arrested for being in possession of a police uniform and an unlicensed firearm. During the arrest, a dangerous suspect led the team to Randfontein, where a shotgun used during business robberies was recovered,” said Makhubele. In Sedibeng and Ekurhuleni, over 380 suspects were arrested during the weekend's operation. “Among the arrested suspects, 15 were arrested for drunken driving while a number of illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated. Meanwhile, over 101 suspects were nabbed in the West Rand District by the integrated law enforcement agencies for various offences that include possession of stolen property and driving while under the influence of alcohol,” said Makhubele.

He said in Tshwane, over 365 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, theft, robbery, rape and other serious and violent crimes during the multidisciplinary operation. “In the Johannesburg District, over 228 suspects were arrested. The police recovered seven firearms during the operations, and they will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible linkage to other crimes,” said Makhubele. “The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the respective courts across Gauteng province in due course.”